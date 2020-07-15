France to cut business taxes by 20 billion euros over two years

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will cut taxes French companies have to pay in addition to normal corporate income tax by 20 billion euros ($22.8 billion) over the next two years, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.
“It will be a massive cut, twice 10 billion euros - 10 billion in 2021 and 10 billion euros in 2022,” Le Maire said on France 2 television.
“Producing in France will be cheaper, it’s as easy as that,” he added.
