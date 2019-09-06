French trade deficit narrowed in July: customs data

Shipping containers sit stacked in the Port of Le Havre, France, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s trade deficit narrowed to stand at 4.61 billion euros ($5.09 billion) in July compared to 5.25 billion euros a month earlier, as export flows increased and imports slowed, official customs data showed on Friday.

Separately, France recorded in July its first current account surplus since January, Bank of France data showed. The current account stood at 0.2 billion euros in July, after a revised deficit of 1.1 billion euros in June.