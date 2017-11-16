FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French jobless rate rises to 9.7 percent in third quarter
November 16, 2017 / 6:46 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

French jobless rate rises to 9.7 percent in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s unemployment rate rose to 9.7 percent in the third quarter, from 9.5 percent in the previous quarter, data published by the INSEE national statistics office on Thursday.

Although unemployment is still down 0.3 points compared to the same period a year ago, it shows that France’s economic recovery is only slowly making a dent on unemployment figures.

President Emmanuel Macron, who passed a reform of labor rules at the end of the third quarter, has pledged to bring the jobless rate down to 7 percent by the end of his mandate in 2022.

The following are the main figures from INSEE on a seasonally adjusted basis and calculated according to ILO standards.

Historical high for the total France series was 11.2 percent in the first, second and third quarters of 1997 and the historical low was 7.5 percent in the first quarter of 2008.

For a graphic: link.reuters.com/haf52t

For more details from INSEE: here

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

