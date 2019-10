PARIS (Reuters) - France’s jobless total fell in the third quarter to its lowest level in five and a half years, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Friday.

The number of people registered as out of work in mainland France fell in the quarter by 12,800 from the previous three months to 3,364,500, the ministry said.

The decline, 0.4% over one quarter and 2.4% over one year, brought the total to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2014.