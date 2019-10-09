Bank of France keeps forecasts for third-quarter GDP growth at 0.3%

FILE PHOTO: Facade of the Bank of France "Banque de France" headquarters in Paris, France, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The Bank of France maintained on Wednesday its earlier forecasts for third-quarter French economic growth at 0.3%, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy shows relative resilience amid signs of a recession in the broader region.

The Bank of France said its measure of sentiment in the country’s manufacturing industry fell to 96 points in September from 99 in August, while sentiment in the services sector dipped to 99 points in September from 100 in August.