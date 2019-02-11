Bank of France sees French first-quarter economic growth at 0.4 percent

PARIS (Reuters) - France is expected to have first quarter economic growth of 0.4 percent, the Bank of France said in its monthly business survey on Monday, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy grapples with the impact to business from anti-government protests.
First-quarter growth of 0.4 percent would represent a slight improvement from the fourth quarter of 2018, when the French economy grew by 0.3 percent.
The French government expects the country’s economy to grow by 1.7 percent for 2019.
