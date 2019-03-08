Bank of France sees 'limited' cut to French economy next week

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau arrives at the Petruzzelli Theatre during a G7 for Financial ministers in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The Bank of France expects to issue a relatively “limited” downgrade to its forecasts for the French economy next week, said Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Friday.

Villeroy was not more specific regarding the extent of its likely downgrade when it updates its forecasts next week, but added he felt the French economy was proving to be relatively “resilient” in light of a general slowdown within the euro zone.

“Growth is proving to be more resilient and above the average of the euro zone for the first time in many years,” Villeroy told French radio station BFM Business.

The Bank of France currently has a forecast for French growth this year of 1.5 percent and the French government is forecasting economic growth of 1.7 percent for 2019.

Related Coverage France considering raising bank capital buffer: Villeroy