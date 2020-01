French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during his New Year address to France's economic actors and the press at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France must use the last two years of President Emmanuel Macron’s current term in office to cut its debts, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Le Maire added it was essential to resolve a dispute between the European Union and the United States over Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N).