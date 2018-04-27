FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 27, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

French first-quarter growth slows to 0.3 percent on weaker investment, exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French economic growth slowed slightly more than expected in the first quarter as business investment and exports eased, a first estimate from the INSEE statistics agency said on Friday.

People walk on the esplanade of La Defense in the financial and business district of La Defense, west of Paris, France March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The euro zone’s second-biggest economy grew 0.3 percent in the first three months - the slowest rate since the third quarter of 2016 - after expanding 0.7 percent in the final three months of last year, INSEE said.

Economists had on average expected growth of 0.4 percent, with forecasts ranging from 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent in a Reuters poll of 30 economists.

Consumer spending growth, traditionally the main motor of the French economy, grew only 0.2 percent in the first quarter despite exceptionally cold temperatures boosting energy consumption, the same rate as in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile businesses slowed investment growth to 0.5 percent from 1.6 percent in the previous three months, while exports dipped marginally after a spike in the previous quarter. Since imports were flat, foreign trade had no impact on overall growth.

For a graphic of GDP by contributions: reut.rs/2oQ8Pxu

For further details from INSEE: here

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.