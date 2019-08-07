Business News
August 7, 2019 / 7:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French trade deficit widened in June compared to May

1 Min Read

Shipping containers sit stacked in the Port of Le Havre, France, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s trade deficit widened to stand at 5.2 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in June, compared to 3.3 billion euros in May, due to a decline in the level of exports, according to official data published on Wednesday.

The widening in the deficit follows data last month which showed that France, the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, had suffered a slight slowdown in economic growth during the second quarter.

($1 = 0.8926 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

