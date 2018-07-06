French trade deficit widened in May, with the figures worse than forecast

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s trade deficit widened in May compared to the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data published by the customs office, with the figures coming in worse-than-forecast.

The May trade deficit stood at 6.01 billion euros ($7 billion), versus a revised figure of a 5.21 billion deficit in April. A Reuters poll of nine analysts had given an average forecast for a May deficit of 5.1 billion euros.

The French economy has started to show signs of a slowdown after initially recovering in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron’s election in May 2017, and the customs office said on Friday that lower exports in the aerospace and automobile sectors had impacted the overall deficit figure.

