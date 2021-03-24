Former Sarkozy minister Bertrand says will run for president in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Hauts-de-France region president Xavier Bertrand, wearing a protective face mask, is seen before a meeting at the Bridgestone's tyre plant in Bethune, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Xavier Bertrand, a former minister who now leads the Hauts-de-France region in northern France, said in a magazine interview he would run for president in 2022.

Bertrand, a conservative who served as health minister between 2005 and 2007 in the government of Nicolas Sarkozy, told French weekly Le Point: “Yes, I will be a candidate... I am totally determined. In view of France’s current situation I think this is my duty.”

Opinion polls so far indicate that Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party, will be Emmanuel Macron’s main challenger in the election next year, provided Macron seeks a second mandate.