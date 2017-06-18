FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
Macron reaches parliament majority limit: partial official data
#World News
June 18, 2017 / 9:12 PM / in 2 months

Macron reaches parliament majority limit: partial official data

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and his centrist ally are now assured of having a parliamentary majority, having won at least 301 seats, according to partial official results from the Interior Ministry based on 92 percent of votes counted.

The ministry data put Macron's Republic On the Move party at 263 seats and majority ally Modem at 38 seats.

Projections show Macron is on course to win a much larger majority.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas

