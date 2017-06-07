FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French President Macron's party to win clear majority in parliament: poll
June 7, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 months ago

French President Macron's party to win clear majority in parliament: poll

FILE PHOTO: Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a ceremony at a monument in memory of mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, in Paris, France, April 24, 2017.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's party is on course to win a commanding majority in this month's parliamentary election, an IFOP poll showed on Wednesday, reinforcing the trend seen in other surveys also pointing to a victory for Macron's camp.

The IFOP poll said Macron's centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party would get between 350-380 seats, out of 577 up for grabs, in the lower house of parliament. Voting takes place in two rounds on June 11 and June 18.

Earlier this week, an Ipsos Sopra Steria poll indicated that Macron's party would get 385-415 seats in a landslide win. [nL8N1J32AZ]

Such a majority would give Macron's government a strong mandate to push ahead with economic reforms, starting with a pro-business overhaul of France's labour code, a notoriously difficult area of policy to agree with trade unions.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough

