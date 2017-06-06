FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM says wants more labor conditions set at company level
June 6, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 2 months ago

French PM says wants more labor conditions set at company level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks at the Elysee Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, May 24, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said he wanted labor reforms to allow a wider range of working conditions to be set inside companies rather than at sectoral level, anticipating a degree of opposition from unions.

"We won't agree on everything, but we must make progress," Philippe said in a statement, confirming that executive decrees would be used to push the reforms through by the end of the summer following negotiations with the unions.

An attempt by the then-Socialist government last year to overhaul the labor code was met with nationwide street protests. The latest move to ease labor regulations will be a test of newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron's ability to push through his reformist agenda.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Callus

