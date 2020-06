French President Emmanuel Macron wears a protective face mask as he speaks with officials at a polling station during the second round of French municipal elections, that was delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France June 28, 2020. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated his prime minister Edouard Philippe for a “beautiful victory” in Sunday’s municipal elections in the northern town of Le Havre, a presidential official said.

The two men will meet on Monday morning for a one-to-one meeting, the Elysee official told Reuters.