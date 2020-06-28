Far-right to win southern French town of Perpignan: exit poll

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s far-right National Rally will win the southern French city of Perpignan in Sunday’s municipal elections, an Ifop-Fiducial exit poll projected.

If confirmed, it would be the first time Marine Le Pen’s party has won a city of more than 100,000 people.

Louis Aliot, Le Pen’s former partner, was seen winning the runoff with 54 percent of the vote versus 46 percent for the sitting conservative mayor, Jean-Marc Pujol, the exit poll showed.