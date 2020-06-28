World News
June 28, 2020 / 6:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

French PM Philippe wins mayoral race in northern town of Le Havre

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, wearing a protective face mask, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe claimed victory in the race to become mayor of Le Havre in Sunday’s municipal elections.

He won with 58.8% of the vote, according to TF1/LCI TV.

“We’re happy in Le Havre, we will celebrate this victory,” Philippe said.

France’s constitution allows Philippe to nominate a deputy to his mayoral seat while he remains prime minister, but his victory will raise questions over a possible government reshuffle.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

