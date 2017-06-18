FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 2 months ago

Pollsters project Macron alliance winning big majority

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) attends a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's resistance call of June 18, 1940, at the Mont Valerien memorial in Suresnes, near Paris, France, June 18, 2017.Bertrand Guay/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron won a commanding majority in France’s parliamentary election on Sunday, pollster estimates showed, trouncing the mainstream parties for a strong mandate to push through his pro-business reforms.

Two polls showed Macron's centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party and Modem ally winning between 355 and 360 seats in the 577-seat chamber.

The polls, by Kantar-Sofres and Ipsos/Sopra Steria, projected the main opposition force would be conservative party The Republicans and its allies with between 125 and 133 seats.

The Socialist Party, in power until last month, was forecast to win between 45 and 49 seats.

Editing by Richard Lough and Andrew Callus

