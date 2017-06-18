FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
France begins voting in second round of parliamentary election
#World News
June 18, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 2 months ago

France begins voting in second round of parliamentary election

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with people as he leaves his home in Le Touquet, France June 17, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Voting stations opened in France on Sunday for the second round of parliamentary elections, with opinion polls indicating President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic on the Move party likely to win a massive majority in the lower house.

Turnout could fall to a record low, in a sign of voter fatigue after seven months of roller-coaster campaigning and voting, and of disillusionment with politics that could complicate Macron's reform drive.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Andrew Roche

