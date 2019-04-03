French government sticking to targets for closing coal power plants

FILE PHOTO: The Electricite de France (EDF) coal-fired power plant in Cordemais, near Nantes, France, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is sticking to its previously announced target of shutting down France’s four remaining coal power plants by 2022, said the country’s ecology minister Francois de Rugy on Wednesday.

The French government plans to halt the remaining coal power plants, operated by state-controlled utility EDF and Germany’s Uniper, as part of its efforts to curb carbon emissions.

The plants have an installed capacity of about 3,000 megawatts (MW).