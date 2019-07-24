EDF to cut output at Tricastin 2 and 4 nuclear reactors as heatwave hits Europe

FILE PHOTO: A power generation turbine is seen at the Tricastin nuclear power plant site in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, France, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Benjamin Mallet

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility EDF will curb electricity generation at its Tricastin 2 and 4 nuclear reactors in the south of France on Thursday, which is expected to be the hottest day in the second heatwave to hit France in as many months.

The utility said on Wednesday it would reduce production at the 900 megawatt (MW) Tricastin 4 reactor by 650 MW starting on Wednesday night until early on Friday.

A similar level of output cut would be applied to the Tricastin 2 reactor from Thursday morning until evening.

France and much of western Europe are bracing for scorching temperatures on Thursday due to a heatwave that could set new record temperatures.

EDF has been forced to reduce power output at several nuclear reactors due to hot weather and low river levels these past weeks.

The utility’s use of water from rivers as coolant is regulated by law to protect plant and animal life and it is obliged to cut electricity generation in hot weather when water temperatures rise, or when river levels and the flow rate are low.