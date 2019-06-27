Heatwave pushes French power use to near-record as fans whirl

PARIS (Reuters) - French electricity demand on Thursday rose to 59.4 gigawatts (GW) by 1040 GMT, close to a 59.5 GW summer record seen two years ago as a heatwave across France and western Europe increased demand for cooling, grid operator RTE said.

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind high-voltage power lines and electricity pylons in Bordeaux, France, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

A spokeswoman said power consumption was 10 percent higher than normal for this period of the year as the people turn on fans and coolers at full blast due to scorching temperatures.

Demand is expected to ease on Friday, the spokeswoman said.

Soaring temperatures have been recorded across France this week, with Thursday and Friday expected see record June temperatures with forecasters expecting temperatures over 8 degrees Celsius above seasonal normal.

Electricity demand increases France by over 500 megawatts for every one degree of temperature increase above seasonal level.

On the supply side, power generation from French nuclear, hydropower, solar and wind sources largely covered demand with output at over 63 GW, leaving France a net power exporter throughout the day, according to RTE data.

Record winter power demand - which is much higher because about a third of French homes use electric heating - was 102 GW, reached on February 2012.

France typically does the maintenance of its nuclear fleet in spring, summer and autumn, when power demand is relatively lower.

French utility EDF, which operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors that accounts for over 75 percent of its electricity needs, has said the current heatwave would not impact nuclear power production.

The utility had to curb output at some reactors last year during a prolonged heatwave, as environmental regulations limit the volume of cooling water its nuclear reactors can pump out of rivers and how much warm water they can release during hot weather.