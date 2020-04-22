French financial watchdog fines Elliott 20 million euros for obstructing investigation

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s financial regulator said on Wednesday it had imposed a 20 million euros ($21.73 million) fine on Elliott Management, saying the New York-based hedge had filed inaccurate reports in connection with a 2015 tender offer launched by XPO Logistics (XPO.N) on Norbert Dentressangle.

In a statement, AMF also said Elliott had “obstructed” its investigation related to the $3.56 billion acquisition of France’s Norbert Dentressangle by U.S.-based XPO.