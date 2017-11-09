FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron says received no request to host ex-Lebanese PM Hariri in France
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
#World News
November 9, 2017 / 4:15 PM / in an hour

France's Macron says received no request to host ex-Lebanese PM Hariri in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he had informal contacts with former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, but there had been no request to transfer him to France.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at Dubai's Chamber of Commerce in Dubai, UAE, Novemberr 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Speaking at a news conference in Dubai, Macron also said ahead of a trip to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh later on Thursday that he would not make any public comment on the wave of arrests in the Kingdom saying it was not his style to interfere in the domestic policies of other countries.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; writing by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose

