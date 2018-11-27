France CGT union calls for strike on December 3 to protest energy policy

PARIS (Reuters) - French hard-left CGT trade union on Tuesday called for a nationwide strike on Dec. 3 to protest the government’s medium-term policy announced by President Emmanuel Macron, saying the measures proposed would increase French energy dependency.

Measures announced by the government to shut down some coal and nuclear power plants would have consequences on jobs, CGT said in a statement, adding that this could concern some 10,000 jobs.

The government said will steadily reduce its reliance on nuclear power to 50 percent of the energy mix by 2035, and confirmed the shut-down of France’s remaining coal-fired power generators by 2022.