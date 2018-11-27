Macron updates French energy strategy, won't close more nuclear plants before 2022

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will not close any of its nuclear reactors besides the Fessenheim plant before the end of the current presidential mandate in 2022, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron flanked by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the meeting "The presentation of the strategy for ecology transition" at the Elysee Palace, Paris, France November 27, 2018. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

In a long-awaited speech on energy strategy, Macron said the country would reduce its share of nuclear energy in power production to 50 percent by 2035, from 75 percent today, but he said France would not phase out nuclear entirely, the policy its neighbor and economic partner Germany has adopted.

Macron said 14 of state-owned utility EDF’s 58 nuclear reactors would be closed by 2035, including four to six before 2030, two in 2027-28 and possibly two in 2025-26 if this does not jeopardize the security of power supply.

“I was not elected on a promise to exit nuclear power but to reduce the share of nuclear in our energy mix to 50 percent,” he said in an hour-long address.

The previous government of socialist President Francois Hollande passed a law aiming to reduce the share of nuclear to 50 percent by 2025. Macron had committed to respect that promise in his election platform, but a few months after his election he dropped the objective, frustrating environmentalists.

Macron said in a televised speech that the reactor closure schedule will focus on the oldest reactors, notably in Tricastin, Bugey, Gravelines, Dampierre, Blayais, Cruas, Chinon and Saint-Laurent.

He confirmed that the two reactors in Fessenheim, in northeastern France, would be closed in the summer of 2020, irrespective of the start-up date of a new reactor in Flamanville, northwest France.

Macron said the closure schedule would depend on the evolution of France’s energy mix, including the planned increase of renewable energy sources and the expansion of interconnection capacity with neighboring countries.

“It is a pragmatic approach ... which takes into account security of supply,” he said, adding that France would not close nuclear reactors to the point that it would have to import power from other countries.

The president said nuclear would remain a key element in national power supply but that a decision on building new nuclear reactors would not be taken before mid-2021.

EDF has repeatedly said it does not want to close any reactors besides Fessenheim before 2029.