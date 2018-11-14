France sets out plans to tackle deforestation

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government on Wednesday set out plans to tackle the problem of deforestation, saying it would look to curb imports of products such as palm oil, soy, and beef which it said contributed to the problem of forest areas disappearing.

Palm oil, a type of vegetable oil used in confectionery and other goods, is controversial because of the environmental impact of clearing forests to make way for plantations.

The majority of the world’s palm oil comes from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Companies and governments - including the European Union - have made multiple pledges to halt deforestation in recent years, but progress in dealing with the issue has been slow.