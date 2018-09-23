France to increase funding for incentives to phase out polluting vehicles

PARIS (Reuters) - French environment minister Francois de Rugy said on Sunday that the 2019 government budget would include 570 million euros ($669.69 million) to fund incentives to switch to less polluting vehicles, a 180 million euro increase from 2018.

Rush hour traffic fills the ring road in Paris, France, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

De Rugy told BFM-TV this was because the incentive scheme initiated in January 2018 had exceeded government expectations.

“Today it is a success. We had the target of around 500,000 vehicles (to be replaced) over five years, or around 100,000 each year. We are going to end the year at 200,000-230,000,” he said.

“For next year, in my 2019 budget it will be 570 million euros, an increase of 182 million between 2018 and 2019,” he said.

The budget is due to be presented on Sept. 24.