May 25, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron adviser mumm on which foreign power received French state secrets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A close adviser to President Emmanuel Macron on Friday refused to say if China had been the foreign power that received state secrets from two French spies, but suggested such a scenario would not derail relations.

“We’re two big powers who know each other well,” the Macron adviser told reporters.

France’s defense ministry said overnight that two intelligence agents, now retired, were suspected of betraying Paris.

Quotidien, a TV show which first revealed the spying case, said China was involved.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Ingrid Melander

