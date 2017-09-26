FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German FDP reject Macron's call to create joint euro zone budget
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 4:58 PM / in 24 days

German FDP reject Macron's call to create joint euro zone budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior member of Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), a potential coalition partner for Chancellor Angela Merkel, generally welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s European Union speech but criticized his proposal to create a joint euro zone budget.

“This was a courageous speech by President Macron, even if not all of his proposals meet approval of the FDP,” said Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, FDP leader in the EU legislature.

While Lambsdorff welcomed Macron’s call to strengthen military cooperation in the EU and seize the opportunities of digitization, he rejected the idea of a join euro zone budget.

“The problem in Europe is not a lack of public funds, but the lack of reform. A euro zone budget would set exactly the wrong incentives,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
