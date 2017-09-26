'He can count on us:' German SPD minister hails Macron's EU speech

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a senior member of the Social Democrats (SPD), on Tuesday lauded French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposals to strengthen the European Union.

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“Emmanuel Macron today held a courageous, a passionate plea against nationalism and for Europe - a Europe which he wants to reform, strengthen and unite with our help,” Gabriel said.

“Right now, we need to seize this opportunity for Franco-German initiatives to make Europe more democratic, involve the citizens and make it fit for the future,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel said a joint determination by EU member states was needed to resolve problems in Europe, adding: “He can count on us.”