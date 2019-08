FILE PHOTO - French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sylvie Goulard, leaves the Elysee Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France has proposed Sylvie Goulard, the deputy governor of the Bank of France and a former European lawmaker, as its candidate for European Union commissioner, a French diplomatic source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move comes with President Emmanuel Macron’s government looking to clinch a top portfolio such as trade or climate.