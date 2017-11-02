FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2017 / 1:00 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Leglise-Costa named as new French ambassador to EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has appointed Philippe Leglise-Costa as its new permanent representative to the European Union (EU), replacing Pierre Sellal in a crucial role dealing with matters such as Brexit and the EU’s budget.

The experienced Leglise-Costa was EU adviser to former Socialist President François Hollande, when current President Emmanuel Macron was deputy chief of staff.

“It’s a key position,” said government spokesman Castaner, commenting on the appointment. “He is certainly the one who knows European topics the best.”

Reporting by Michel Rose and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

