New EU commissioner Goulard heard by French police: source

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Commission’s new internal market commissionner Sylvie Goulard was questioned by French police on Tuesday as part of an investigation into fictional jobs at the European Parliament, a police source told Reuters.

The hearing comes on the same day that incoming EU chief executive Ursula von der Leyen presented her new 27-strong team.

Following the 2017 election of French President Emmanuel Macron, Goulard was appointed defense minister, but she resigned barely a month into the job after an investigation was opened into the way her political party, MoDem, hired parliamentary assistants in the European parliament.

The inquiry is still underway but Goulard is not its main focus, and she is not herself under formal investigation. She has denied any wrongdoing.