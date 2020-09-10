France's Macron says wants to avoid escalation in EU-Turkey tensions

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic at the Pantheon, in Paris, France September 4, 2020. Julien De Rosa/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that European Union countries should have a more unified position regarding Turkey but said the EU wanted to avoid any escalation in tensions with Ankara.

“It is up to Turkey to clarify its intentions”, Macron told a news conference in Corsica where he will host Mediterranean littoral members of the EU for talks expected to include the bloc’s strained relations with Turkey.

Tensions between EU member Greece and Turkey rose sharply last month after Ankara sent a survey vessel to map out possible oil and gas drilling in territory over which both countries claim jurisdiction.