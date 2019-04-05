Euro zone future at stake unless quick reforms: France's Le Maire

French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday said that the future of the euro zone was at stake if the bloc’s 19 countries do not quickly agree on reforms to increase the convergence of their economies.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Bucharest, Le Maire said he was concerned by the economic slowdown in Germany and the recession in Italy. He called for quick decisions, at the latest by June, on a euro zone budget that would favour convergence.