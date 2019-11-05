France may end state guarantees on fracking or flaring abroad: sources

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will consider next year whether to ban state guarantees for the financing of energy projects involving fracking or flaring abroad, finance ministry sources said on Tuesday.
The measure is considered as part of a review of France’s export guarantee policies, with a view to making them more environmentally friendly.
The 2020 budget bill notably bans the French state from providing any financing for projects involving coal.
Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by GV De Clercq