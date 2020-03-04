Fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier to name designer for each new collection

FILE PHOTO: Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier said on Wednesday it would name a new designer for each of its seasonal Haute Couture collections after its founding designer bade farewell to catwalks in January.

The fashion label said that Japanese designer Chitose Abe, founder of the Sacai brand, would be the first designer to take part in the new concept.

“(Chitose Abe) will present the next Haute Couture collection in July 2020”, Jean Paul Gaultier house said in a statement.

“The idea of different designers interpreting one Haute Couture brand came to me in the nineties”, 67-year-old designer Jean-Paul Gaultier also said.

Jean Paul Gaultier brand is owned by Spanish company Puig.