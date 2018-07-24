FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Co-founder of feminist Femen group found dead in Paris: group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A founding member of the Ukrainian feminist protest group Femen, Oksana Shachko, has been found dead in her apartment in Paris, Femen said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oksana Shachko, activist of women's rights group Femen, stands near the door of her room in Kiev, Ukraine February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“RIP. The most fearless and vulnerable Oksana Shachko has left us. We mourn together with her relatives and friends and expect for the official version from the police. At the moment it is known, that yesterday, July 23, Oksana’s body was found in her apartment in Paris,” it said on its official blog.

Since it was founded in Kiev in 2008, the Femen movement has won notoriety in Europe for its stands - usually topless — against sex tourism, homophobia and religious institutions.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan

