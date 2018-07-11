China sovereign fund CIC looking to boost investments in Europe

PARIS (Reuters) - China’s CIC sovereign wealth fund sees an attractive investment environment in Europe and plans to invest more in the region, its president said on Wednesday in Paris.

Speaking at a financial conference in Paris, China Investment Corp. President Tu Guangshao said there were quite a few buoyant industries in Europe.

“China Investment Corporation is prepared to broaden and deepen its investments in Europe,” he said, adding it would work in partnership with financial institution firms to make more investments.