A residential building is engulfed in flames in Paris, France Feburary 5, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. B. Moser/Brigade des Sapeurs-Pompiers de Paris (BSPP) via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire at a residential building in Paris now stood at eight, said Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz, who added that investigators were favoring a “criminal” cause for the blaze.

Heitz also told reporters that a woman had been placed in custody as part of the investigation into the blaze.