Smoke rises from a building after a fire at Courchevel ski resort, France January 20, 2019 in this still image taken from social media video. Jeremy via REUTERS

LYON, France (Reuters) - Two people died and twenty were injured after a fire broke out early on Sunday in a building in the French ski resort of Courchevel, local authorities said.

Around 70 firefighters were at the scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.