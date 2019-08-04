Frenchman succeeds in bid to cross English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard

French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a Flyboard for a second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

SANGATTE, France (Reuters) - French inventor Franky Zapata on Sunday succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, having abandoned a previous bid after failing to land on a refueling platform and falling into the sea.

The Frenchman was seen waving to onlookers before landing safely in Saint Margaret’s Bay, very close to Dover on Britain’s southern coast, according to French TV images.