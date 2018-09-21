FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 21, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

French minister optimistic over buyer for Ford Blanquefort plant

1 Min Read

BORDEAUX, France (Reuters) - French Economy minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that talks with Belgian transmissions supplier Punch Powerglide over the purchase of Ford’s (F.N) Blanquefort gearbox plant in southwestern France should be concluded next month.

FILE PHOTO: A Ford logo is pictured at a store of the automaker, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

In June, the U.S. carmaker had said it would close the plant if no buyer could be found for the site, which employs 900 workers.

“I hope we can reach a deal before end-October,” Le Maire said after meeting with staff representatives in Bordeaux.

Punch Powerglide was a “credible, solid buyer” but had yet to detail its plans and production forecasts for Blanquefort, Le Maire said.

Reporting by Claude Canellas, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.