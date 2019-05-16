Business News
May 16, 2019 / 6:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France 2018 GDP growth revised up to 1.7% from 1.6%: INSEE

FILE PHOTO: The financial district of La Defense is seen at dusk near Paris, France, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French statistics department INSEE revised up on Thursday the country’s 2018 gross domestic product growth to 1.7% from a previous 1.6%.

INSEE also revised the growth rate for 2017 to 2.4% from a previous 2.3% and lowered the growth rate for 2016 to 1 percent from 1.1%.

The new economic growth didn’t affect the county’s government deficit which remained at the equivalent to 2.5% of GDP in 2018 and 2.8% of GDP in 2017. The deficit of 2016 remained at 3.5% of GDP.

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra

