June 14, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France urges GE to stick to Alstom job commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged General Electric on Thursday to stick to job commitments at Alstom after the U.S. group informed him it would not be able to create as many as previously planned.

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire walks at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

GE had committed to create 1,000 net new jobs by the end of this year when it bought Alstom’s energy business in 2015, but had created only 323 by the end of April, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

After GE Chief Executive John Flannery informed Le Maire the target was now “out of reach”, Le Maire asked him to ensure that “GE take all necessary measures to comply to the best of its abilities” with its commitments.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose

