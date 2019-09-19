We want to set a price for carbon: German finance minister

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a joint news conference with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier after a meeting in Paris, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany plans to introduce a carbon pricing model that will encourage companies to invest in technologies that use less carbon dioxide, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Scholz, in Paris for talks with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, was speaking ahead of negotiations later on Thursday between the parties in Germany’s ruling coalition over what has been billed as a major package of climate protection policies.

“We are determined to find a away to ensure that investments are used to ensure less CO2 is emitted and achieve a good legal framework that supports this,” he said.

“We are also determined to find a way to ensure that with the pricing model we can contribute to making it economical and reasonable to invest in C02 saving technologies.”