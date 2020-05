German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint video news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, Germany, May 18, 2020. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the 500 billion euros ($545.55 billion) proposed for a European Recovery Fund should be paid back over a long time period, with Berlin shouldering roughly 27% of the funds as was already the case in the regular EU budget.