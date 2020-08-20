France's Macron says Belarus' president reluctant with OSCE role

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was reluctant with the proposal for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to play a role in Belarus mediation.

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Fort de Bregancon on the French Riviera, Macron also said Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted favourably to the proposal for the OSCE role.